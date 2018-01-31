The Enugu State House of Assembly has declared that the lawmakers would not mourn but rather celebrate the life and times of Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Nigeria’s former Vice President.

Chief Edward Ubosi, Speaker of the Assembly, made the declaration at a special plenary for the elder statesman in Enugu on Tuesday.

The lawmakers observed a minute silence for the repose of political icon.

Leading discussion at the session, Mr. Chinedu Nwamba (PDP-Nsukka East), said that Ekwueme would be remembered for being the proponent of the six geo-political zones in the country.

Nwamba also said that Ekwueme was one of the founding fathers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that he died as a hero.

Also, Mr. Nelson Uduji (PDP-Awgu South), described Ekwueme as a good party man who epitomised party loyalty.

Uduji said that Ekwueme remained in the party and also gave support to the party till his last day on earth.

In the same vein, Mr. Obinna Okenwa (PDP-Enugu South) said that Ekwueme was his classmate in Law School.

“Ekwueme is a man of humility and that his humility and sense of citizenship is worth emulation,” he stated.

Chief Paul Nnajiofor, Chairman, House Committee on Information, said that Ekwueme was the first elected vice president of Nigeria.

Nnajiofor said that the deceased stood for the truth and attracted the dualisation of Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

He called for immortalisation of the former vice president.