The Senate has announced its decision to suspend the national summit on security as a mark of honour to former Vice President Alex Ekwueme who will be buried on Saturday.

The summit, scheduled to hold on February 1 and 2 at the Banquet Hall of the State House, was to be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, a statement by the chairman, Senate ad-hoc committee on review of security infrastructure, who is also the Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, stated that the postponement was to honour the late former number two citizen, and to enable federal legislators, particularly those from the South East, participate fully in the burial programme.

Lawan said a new date for the summit would be announced in due course, and extended the committee’s apology to the invited dignitaries.

The summit was organised to provide an all inclusive platform for heads of security and defence agencies, Governors, traditional rulers, socio-cultural groups, civil society organisations and others, with a view to finding solutions to acute and long term security challenges in the country.