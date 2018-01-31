The Bauchi State government has reiterated his determination to continue to partner with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to make life better for children and women.

According to Governor Mohammed Abubakar, “Despite the harsh economic challenges we are facing, we have continued to honour our obligations in our partnership with UNICEF by paying our counterpart funding.”

Governor Abubakar, stated this while receiving Mr. Mohamed Malick Fall, the UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, in his office in Bauchi.

Mr. Fall was in the office of the governor to thank him for the condolences extended to UNICEF by the government and people of Bauchi State over the sudden death of Dr. Abdulai Kaikai, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Field Office Bauchi.

Abubakar, while condoling with UNICEF, noted that in the more than two years, he had worked with the late Dr. Kaikai, he found him as “a very active person who was very passionate about issues of children and women and equally dedicated to his duties.”

He stressed that the death of the UNICEF official was a big loss to the state, adding,“He was not just a staff of UNICEF, but a citizen of Bauchi State, having lived in, and worked for the people of Bauchi.

“Therefore, his sudden death is not just a loss to UNICEF but a loss to the government and people of Bauchi State as well.”

Mr. Fall said he was in the governor’s office to condole with the governor on the death of Dr. Kaikai; noting that having worked with the governor very closely, the death of Dr. Kaikai was bound to have an impact on the Bauchi State governor and the people of the state.

Mr. Fall further said that his visit was also to reassure the governor and people of Bauchi State that UNICEF would continue to collaborate with the state on child survival, development and protection issues, despite the gap created by the death of its Bauchi chief of field Office.