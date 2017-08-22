The federal government has lifted the ban it hitherto placed on the post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) otherwise called Post-UTME being conducted by individual universities for admissions.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, announced the decision in Abuja Tuesday while declaring open the 2017 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) policy meeting which heralds the commencement of the 2017/2018 tertiary admission process.

He admitted that the 2016 decision to ban the post-UTME was done in error and that he was ill advised to take that decision.

He added that corruption in the system was also responsible for the decision to ban the Post-UTME exercise.

How however directed that no institution should charge any few above N2, 000 per candidate in the exercise and it should be corruption free.