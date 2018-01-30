The Enugu State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to immortalise former Vice President of Nigeria, the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme by naming a federal institution after him.

The Assembly made the request at its plenary observed a minute silence in honour of the departed statesman who would be buried in his country home, Oko, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Friday.

Eulogising the late Ekwueme, who was one of the founding fathers of the PDP, the Assembly agreed that it would be nice for a man of his stature and status to be immortalised by naming an institution after him in Igboland or anywhere else in the country.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi, while urging his colleagues to observe a minute silence for the late vice president, said that they were not mourning him, but rather celebrating him as a great achiever.

His words: “We are not mourning Ekwueme, we are celebrating him. He was a silent achiever. He guided the country until his death,” Ubosi said.

The member representing Nkanu East Constituency, Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, who suggested that Ekwueme be immortalised said that he rendered service to his father land, pointing out that he was among those that designed Abuja as the Federal Capital using his profession as an architect.

In his own contribution, the member representing Udi South, Hon. Chuka Eneh, who said that he was not qualified to talk about the Colossus that was Ekwueme, described him as man of integrity, a nationalist and an upright man whose legacies should build on for a progressive and prosperous nation.