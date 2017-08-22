Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin, chief of defence staff, has revealed that the secret service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was among the issues discussed at the meeting which President Muhammadu Buhari had with members of the national security council on Tuesday.

The meeting, which lasted three hours, took place at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Olonisakin said the service chiefs updated the president on developments that arose during his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

He listed the Boko Haram crisis, clash between farmers and herdsmen and kidnapping as some the areas that were touched at the meeting.

“We have been meeting with Mr President for the last three hours. We updated him on all security issues around the country, within the country and outside the country, where our troops are,” he said.

“Of course, we have just updated him because he is aware of what’s been happening. He has been receiving regular briefings from the acting president and he has also been going through the print media and electronic media to follow the happenings in the country.

“After the meeting, he has directed on some areas we should look at so as to enhance our operations in the country.”

Asked what Buhari said about IPOB secret service, Olonisakin said: “The issues of security, every security threat, all security threats were treated one after the other ranging from terrorism to kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clash, to IPOB issue.”

Olonisakin said Buhari had directed security agencies to ensure that the unity of the country is preserved.

“In his address to the nation, he talked about the unity of the nation which is non-negotiable. We have all been fully instructed to ensure that that directive is carried out to the letter,” he said.

“We are going to enhance our operations in all the areas we need to do that. Like I said, he has given the necessary directives which will be carried out by the military and the security agencies.”

IPOB had explained that its secret service was not set up as a “standing army” but “a vigilante group to monitor and ensure the safety of its people returning from the north over the October 1 quit notice served on Igbo people in the north by a coalition of Arewa youth”.

In a video currently in circulation, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, was seen inspecting the members of the secret service.