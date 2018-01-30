The management of Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, says no case of Lassa fever has been recorded in the hospital.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Mr Darlington Madubuko, told newsmen on Tuesday in Umuahia that it was untrue the reported death of a suspected Lassa fever patient in the centre.

He described the report as false and implored reporters to always cross-check their facts before publishing.

According to him, the report is capable of causing fear and panic among patients and hospital workers.

Madubuko said that the hospital already had a committee on Lassa fever cases in place to keep regular surveillance against the outbreak of the disease in the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rumour of the death of a suspected Lassa fever patient has gone viral in Umuahia.

The patient was allegedly brought to the hospital from a neighbouring state on Friday.

The patient was said to have died on arrival at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital, leading to a pandemonium in the FMC.

However, the spokesman said that he had consulted the committee and head of emergency unit to confirm the speculation or otherwise.

“But they said that such a thing did not happen,” Madubuko said.

He therefore urged hospital workers, patients, residents of Umuahia and the general public not to panic, but disregard the rumour.