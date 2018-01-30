Osun State government, on Tuesday, in Osogbo re-united about 11 indigenes of the state who were part of Nigerians evacuated from Libya with their respective family members.

The indigenes, who were also given a sum of N10,000 each were last year evacuated by the federal government from slave camps in Libya, a Middle East country.

Handing the returnees to their families, at a farewell ceremony, Osun State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Mudasiru Toogun, maintained that the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola was always concerned about the plights of Osun indigenes within and outside the country.

He commended Osun State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Ministries of Special Duties, Youth and Special Needs, Heath, Osun State Police Command and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for their various contributions to the welfare and security actions on the Libya returnees.

Toogun, however, charged the Libya returnees to comport themselves and exhibit good behaviour in the society, just as he appealed to their relatives to embrace and accord them with love, care and affection.

The returnees, including nine females, a young man and a five-month-old baby, arrived Nigeria late last year and were received at the Hajj Camp, Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State, before being moved to Osogbo and accommodated by the state government.

One of the parents of the returnees who pleaded anonymity lauded the state government for the hospitality and care bestowed on their children, stressing that the government should not relent in its effort s to re-integrate them into the society to become responsible citizens.