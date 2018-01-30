The house of representatives has asked Muhammed Bello, minister of federal capital territory, to address the “perpetual darkness” across the federal capital territory.

The directive followed a motion raised on Monday by Rotimi Agunsoye, lawmaker from Lagos, on the need to address the darkness on major streets and roads in the FCT.

Agunsoye said the usual darkness in the FCT at night is due to lack of street lights and inadequate power supply to the existing light facilities.

He lamented that majority of roads and streets in the nation’s capital were often not lit from dusk till dawn, creating room for various crimes to be perpetuated.

He added that despite the darkness, there is hardly any presence of police patrol vans along the roads in the city.

Also contributing to the motion, Nicholas Osai, from Delta state, called for the release of the previous probe conducted by the house on electrifying projects in the FCT.

He said: “May I remind this house, that a similar motion was brought forward and investigation was conducted, the report of the probe should be considered.”

Similarly, Hassan Salleh, from Benue, lamented the “lack of maintenance culture” by the government.

He criticised the FCT minister for the state of the city which he said has been invaded by beggars and miscreants.

“I am sure in the FCT budget, there is provision for maintenance of infrastructure, this motion brings to fore the lack of maintenance culture,” he added.

The house, therefore, mandated the FCT minister to urgently provide street lights on all major roads, streets as well as under bridges and roundabouts.

It also called on Ibrahim Idris, inspector general of police, to deploy more police officers and vans to the roads.