A Bill for a law to prohibit trafficking in person and establishment of Edo State Task Force against trafficking in person on Tuesday passed second reading at the state House of Assembly.

Leading debate for the passage of the bill, the Majority Leader of the House, Roland Asoro (APC Orhionmwon South), said when passed it would address the problem associated with human trafficking.

Asoro also said it would provide the legal framework to arrest and prosecute offenders, as well as rehabilitate and compensate victims.

Mrs Elizabeth Ativie (APC Uhunmwode), however, observed that similar bill was passed during the regime of former Gov. Lucky Igbinedion, but the implementation was ineffective.

Ativie said: “this bill provides for the constitution of a task force against trafficking, which will help in the implementation of the law if passed.

“The bill also provided for a trust fund that will be used to rehabilitate victims.

According to Iyoha Osaigbovo (APC Oredo East), with the high rate of Nigerians being killed and sold into slavery in Libya, you will agree with me that we need to nip the menace in the bud with the passage of the bill.

Iyoha noted that Nigerians were being sold for as low as10 dollars.

“This is disheartening and we need to provide a legal framework to tackle the menace.

Other lawmakers unanimously supported the passage of the bill.

The Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, thereafter, referred the bill to the house committee on women affairs.

Meanwhile, the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has commended the speaker, for the completion of the first phase of the ongoing renovation work at the Assembly complex.

Shaibu said: “I have come to see for myself the extent of work done in the ongoing renovation of the complex.

“You have replicated the ‘wake and see’ of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo.’’