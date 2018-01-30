Sen. Suleiman Adokwe, Chairman Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, says the National Assembly will soon amend the act establishing the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

Adokwe stated this on Tuesday while delivering his goodwill message at the opening of the Consumer Forum of the NFVCB holding in Bauchi State.

He said that the amendment will further strengthen and reposition the board.

The forum with the theme: “The Movie Industry: The case for Peace, Economic Development and Social Engineering”, is holding at the Yankari Games Reserve from Jan. 29 to Feb 1.

According to Adokwe, the NFVCB is a critical agency of government that should be strengthend for it to effectively handle modern realities and challenges in the evolving Nigerian motion picture industry.

“The Senate will give all necessary backing and strengthen the act establishing the NFVCB for it to be more effective in delivering on its mandate.

“Even if it requires amending the act for it to be very effective, we shall do it for the film and video sector to strive.

“Our artistes are struggling because of piracy and other unlawful activities affecting their creativity,” he said.

Adokwe noted that the movie industry was not just an economic venture, but a veritable instrument for peace building and national integration.

He, therefore, urged producers and relevant stakeholders to tell the Nigerian story in good light by promoting what bind Nigerians together.

“The movie is a very crucial tool for social engineering, as it can be used to cause war or promote peace.

However, our movie stakeholders are being called on upon to promote peace and stop war, they should not watch our country fall apart,” he urged.

The Executive Director of the NFVCB, Mr Adedayo Thomas, said that the forum was for stakeholders to brainstorm and chart a common front for the industry in the North-East.

“The Consumer Forum is a flagship program of the board, aimed at sensitising the local population, especially the young and unemployed, entrepreneurs, financiers and government of the enormous potentials available in the film industry.

“This is also a platform to educate participants on how to take advantages of these opportunities for empowerment and building a strong economy and better society.

“We are here to chart a framework that will create a basis for the film and video industry as a tool for economic growth and sustainable peace in the North-East.” he said.

He noted that youths and trained artisans from the region would be exposed to, hitherto, dormant areas of the film industry, get employed and leverage on opportunities.

Representative of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Association of Movie Producers (AMP), and other industry players, especially from the North were present at the event.

Investors, members of the academia, students and other young talents in film and theatre were also present at the forum.

The NFVCB is a Federal Government body that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria.

The Board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos whether imported or produced locally.

It is also the duty of the Board to register all films and videos outlet across the country and to keep a register of such registered outlets among other functions.