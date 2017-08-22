The Federal Government has said that it would deploy latest technologies in fighting financial crime.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who stated this in Abuja, on Tuesday, said agencies under the ministry will fabricate and deploy relevant technologies to assist in the fight against financial crime in the country.

Playing host to the Association of Forensic and Investigative Auditors in Nigeria, the minister posited that the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has the capacity to provide the necessary forensic sciences and technologies to assist the association in its fight against financial crimes and crime investigations.