The Kebbi State government has approved the immediate payment of leave grants and August salary to civil servants in the state.

A statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, the state’s Commissioner for Finance in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday indicated the approval was in recognition of the workers role in developing the state.

“This is to inform the teeming workers that Gov. Atiku Bagudu has graciously approved the payment of leave grant as well as August 2017 salary to all categories of workers in the state civil service.”

The statement disclosed that Bagudu wished the workers happy and memorable Eid-el-Kabir celebration in advance.

It also added that the governor called on the workers to continue to be steadfast, dedicated and productive in their duties.