The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Tuesday said it had trained 2,000 youths in Borno.

NDE Coordinator in the state, Wakil Kalanga, said this while fielding questions in Maiduguri.

Kalaga said the beneficiaries were exposed to various trades under its Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS).

He said the beneficiaries would be provided with resettlement packages to enable them set up their businesses.

He said the exercise would provide job opportunities and enhance wealth creation in the society, adding that the agency would train 50,000 youths in the state this year.