The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo Command, says it has secured 31 convictions of illicit drug dealers in 2017.

The State Commander, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this in Benin on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command in 2017.

Wakawa also said that 136 cases were pending in the Federal High Court in the state.

He stated that 253 suspects were arrested within the period under review, comprising 190 males and 63 females with suspected illicit drugs weighing 45, 341.04 Kilogrammes seized.

He said that the drugs include: suspected cannabis Sativa weighing about 44, 217.5 Kilogrammes; psychotropic substances 1,122 kilogrammes; Cocaine 1,507 Kilogrammes and Heroin 0.02 kilogrammes.

The commander also said that 33 farms measuring 49.1 hectares with the cultivation of suspected cannabis sativa were traced and destroyed across the state.

He said that 11 vehicles and seven motorcycles used in conveying the drugs were impounded.

He further said that 168 drug dependent youths were counselled and rehabilitated within the period under review.

Wakawa also said that the command had 242,000 kilogrammes of illicit drugs as exhibits and that the court had approved the destruction of 136,000 kilogrammes of the substances.