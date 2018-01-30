The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, has announced the deployment of over 150 personnel including special marshals across the State as the people of the State prepare to observe the last respect to their industrious cum political son on Thursday and Friday.

The Corps will also be deployed patrol vehicles, Ambulances, motorbikes, tow trucks along designated routes as part of measures to ensure sanity on the road, during the burial ceremony.

The State Sector Commander, Mr. Sunday Ajayi, who reveal this in interview with journalists in his Office at the command headquarter, along Onitsha Enugu expressway Awka yesterday, said that the burial ceremony of the first Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme has become necessary to ensure safer road use during the period, which will be associated with high volume of vehicular traffic. In addition, the FRSC operatives will be deployed along designated funereal grounds as part of measures to ensure the free flow of traffic, he said.

According to Ajayi, the Corps emergency ambulance response centres located at designated routes across the State will be operational throughout the period.

He said the FRSC will be complemented by relevant stakeholders such as the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to ensure the safety of life and property.

“Furthermore, the Sector Commander has directed the removal of obstructions from all routes in the State leading to Oko Town, the venue, where the proper funeral rites of late Icon will be performed while efforts will be geared towards improving traffic control and decongestion.

Ajayi who describe Late Dr Ekwueme as a Man of Integrity, worthy of emulation, warned Motorists to ensure strict compliance with all traffic rules and regulations and proper maintenance of their vehicles while driving on the highways.

He equally enjoined Passengers to monitor their drivers on reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and other road vices.