The militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) called the Biafra National Guard (BNG) has called on the Federal Government to release its members detained by the Police and other security operatives, insisting that crusade for self-determination is no crime.

Also, the group warned that any attempt to re-arrest the Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government would be resisted at all cost.

In a statement issued by the Leader of BNG, Innocent Orji, which was made available in Enugu on Tuesday, stated that many of the pro-Biafra agitators are languishing in various police cells across the country without trials.

Orji noted, “If self-determination is a crime as Nigerian government termed it, then the former South Africa President, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Junior, Mahatma Gandhi of India would not have been crowned and celebrated.”

“We are calling on Federal Government of Nigeria as a matter of urgency to release all pro-Biafra agitators incarcerated in its prisons because freedom fighting is not a crime. If the likes of Maduka Mmadu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, David Nwawuisi and different pro-Biafra group members committed crimes; Nelson Mandela of South Africa is not supposed to be crowned and celebrated but scorned as a criminal, and also Martin Luther King Junior, Mahatma Gandhi of India committed crime,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

The Igbo Activist further said, “Time has gone when we continue to carry placards and receive live bullets, bury our own. If Nigeria government fails to release them, the day of reckoning for Nigeria is near.”

According to him, “The responsibility of BGN, is to protect the rights, lives and property of Biafrans pending when Biafra is restored. We can no longer fold hands and watch our people being molested, denied of legitimate rights to live and fight for self-rule.”

He stated, “The unjust massacre of thousands of ‘Biafrans’ by Nigeria Military is unacceptable. The government should fight terrorists like Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen and not people that are peacefully agitating for Biafra restoration.”

“We will map out our second strategy towards Biafra restoration as a result of continued massacre of defenceless people of Biafra. Thousands of our people have died unjustly, Nigeria military found strength in killing us but unable to tackle Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen who have been killing and raping our women.”

“We are opposed to peaceful restoration of Biafra because Nigerian government doesn’t understand peaceful language. Because of the continued massacre of defenceless people of Biafra, Biafra National Guard, BGN will unveil her second agenda towards Biafra restoration,” the group said.