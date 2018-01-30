Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has vowed not to spear anyone indicted of corruption in the state, saying his administration was determine to recover all funds looted by his predecessor.

He accused the immediate past PDP administration in the state of capitalising on the ongoing debate on cattle ranches and colonies to divert attention from the missing N2 billion Federal Government Intervention Fund released to the past government by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Governor Lalong disclosed this, on Monday, during a 3-day retreat and strategy session of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN) in Jos, Plateau State.

The governor urged youths in the state to support the state government’s anti-corruption crusade and how to get back the N2 billion missing fund which, he assured, would be used to set up an agency for the empowerment of youths.

He urged the youths not to be used by the former governor Jonah Jang to divert attention from the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Governor Lalong also challenged Chairman of Plateau State Youth Council, Dr. Fobong Yildam, to ensure that youths in the state find out what happened to the missing fund.

Said he, “The same people who disappeared with the N2 billion because EFCC has now taken the challenge to investigate the matter are coming up with something to divert the attention of the youths. And that is why we are having these unnecessary talks about cattle ranch, grazing reserves and cattle colony.”

“I want you to go and invite the past administration and invite me to a live debate on television, let us explain what happened to the N2b and I assure you if I get N2b today I will turn around the fortune of the youths in Plateau state.

“EFCC has invited them to explain what they have done with the N2b that is why they are trying to divert attention. I came into office thinking of how to engage, how to empower youth but unfortunately the first record I saw on my table was that the past administration gave N2b to Plateau state to set up an agency for the empowerment and employment of youths.

“I was told that the money had disappeared. I was worried that there was no agency, it meant the administration did not bother about employment, or youth engagement and empowerment. I took up the challenge and set up the agency,” the governor concluded.