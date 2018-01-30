The Registrar, Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye, has threatened to weed out unregistered and unqualified teachers from schools across the country.

Ajiboye who dangled the axe while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan said that the Council will in February commence school monitoring in 12 states in the country.

According to him, the 12 states comprised two states purposively selected in each of the six geopolitical zones in the country, adding that the school monitoring program was to determine an ascertain the total number of qualified or unqualified teachers being used to teach Nigerian pupils in those states.

He added that the Council had engaged Consultants to carry out such monitoring which will include determining those licensed to teach and those yet-to-be-licensed as well as those who registered and those yet-to-register with the council.

Ajiboye explained that the consultants have eight weeks to submit their report, “which will form the basis for weeding out unqualified teachers as well as advising States rightly.”

According to him, the Council is interested in ensuring that it did not derail from its mandate and would organized a retreat/workshop that will be directed by eminent educationists to further improve on the human capital at the disposal of the Council.

“Also this year, the development Teacher Information Systems (TIS) will become functional. Parents in Nigeria will be able to know those who are teaching their children in school whether quack or professional teachers.

“They will be able to make decisions on where to take their ward to for education purposes. The TIS will be useful for knowing the spatial distribution of teachers in Nigeria, their location and their states,” he added.