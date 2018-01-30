Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has charged the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) to look beyond the rights of people to have quality products and services and beam its searchlight on other key sectors which have direct impact on the standard of living of Nigerians.

Ambode stated this when the Director General of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) Mr. Babatunde Irukera led a delegation of CPC, top officials from the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and on a courtesy visit to his office at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said, “The kind of services that we provide in terms of transportation; is it the kind of thing that our people should have, should we just label them and say that is what their own lifestyle should be? These are things that we should find some platform to talk about.”

While pledging support for the ‘National Quality Infrastructure Project’ the Governor said the campaign would ensure that the right of Lagosians and Nigerians in general to quality goods and services is guaranteed, adding that concerted efforts must continue to be done by all stakeholders to ensure that Nigerians are only exposed to the best.

He said his administration had already queued behind the advocacy with the setting up of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), chaired by consumer rights advocate and lawyer, Mrs. Olufunmilola Falana.

“I am very excited that the Consumer Protection Council is on this advocacy. We are excited also that barely three weeks ago, we were also able to set up our own agency and with a charge that they must commence operation immediately to be able to do that missing part between the ordinary Nigerian citizen and the product of goods and services in this country.”

Earlier, the Director General of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) Mr. Babatunde Irukera said the Lagos State economy has emerged as not only one of the largest sub national economies in Africa but also one of the most recognised sub national economies in the world.

The CPC boss, while noting that Lagos was strategic to Nigeria’s growth and development, said the state had become a model for other states in Nigeria and a force to reckon with in the global space.