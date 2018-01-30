The Taraba state police command has vowed to enforce the anti-open grazing law in the state, threatening that any violator will face the wrath of the law.

The law was enacted last year and was kickstarted last week amidst protests by Fulani herdsmen in the state.

While speaking on alleged extortion and maltreatment of herdsmen by police in some areas following the commencement of the law’s implementation, the police spokesman in the state, David Misal, on Tuesday said that the police will be fair to all.

“For us, we will follow the law strictly and enforce its provisions where necessary.

‘’We are law enforcement personnel so we must ensure that any law enacted either by the Federal state, even bye laws by local authorities are strictly obeyed, and whoever goes contrary will be arrested and prosecuted as enshrined in the law,” he said.

On how well the police have prepared, Mr. Misal, an assistant superintendent of police asked: “has there been any situation where the police were not ready to enforce the laws?

“So , we enjoin all residents of the state to obey the law.’’

Reacting on the controversy that trailed a letter written by the state Attorney General, Yusufu Akirinkwen, to the state’s Commissioner of Police, asking the police to release suspects that were earlier arrested over killings in Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna Local Government Area last year, the police spokesman said, “it was a suggestive letter.’’

“Though, it was a suggestion but the letter came late because all of them (the suspects) were charged to court before the Attorney General wrote to the state police command to release them. I believe some were released by the court since.’’

The affected Fulani community leaders, through the state chapter of Miyyetti Allah, had earlier alleged that the state government and police colluded to shield the perpetrators of the killings from facing justice.

The community said the release of the suspects by the police was a clear indication that the massacre was sanctioned by the state.