The House of Representatives has opened a public hearing on the rift between the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and the suspended Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Munir Gwarzo.

The hearing is being conducted by the House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions and is chaired by Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kogi State.

As at time of filing this report, the lawmakers and Gwarzo were already seated, while the sent words that she will join the session later.