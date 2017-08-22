The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday at plenary summoned some key government officials to appear and explain the issue of the lingering screening exercise of workers between 2015 till date.

It would be recalled that the acting Head of Service, State Accountant General, Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board, and the Commissioner for Finance were summoned to the Assembly on August 1, 2017 before it was invaded by suspected thugs.

Moving the motion for a fresh summon, Ahmed Mohammed (APC Ankpa 1) appealed to the House to approve 24th August, 2017 for the above officials to appear, noting that it is long over due.

Seconding the motion, Bello Hassan Balogun (Apc Ajaokuta) in his view maintained that it was pertinent for the course of good administration of the state

In his rulings, speaker Prince Mathew Kolawole while sustaining the motion, drew the attention of the lawmakers to a publication credited to an online media that the House had stopped the invitation of the officials.

According to him, such publication is mischievous and lacks credibility.

In another development, the Kogi State House of Assembly has directed the state Ministry of Health to investigate the root cause of the killer disease outbreak in Yagba West Local Government to prevent its spread to other parts.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Yagba West constituency, Oluwatoyin Lawal.

Lawal said it was worrisome that the the exact cause of the disease was yet to be ascertained.

Seconding the motion Friday Ali (Pdp Ofu Constituency) said the State Government needed to act decisively to stop the spread of the disease.

Members, while supporting the motion agreed that the state government’s action so far was commendable but needed to attend to the issues of its people not only in the urban areas but also at the rural areas as the case maybe.

Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole in his ruling urged the State Government to immediately post some newly recruited health personnel’s to the Isanlu Esa cottage hospital.

He also directed the House Committee on Health to carry out immediate investigation into the cause of the outbreak of the disease.