The House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters yesterday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to forward its budget estimates for the 2019 general elections within 30 days.

The committee headed by Hon. Aisha Dukku gave the directive during the 2017/2018 budget defence.

Addressing the session, Dukku urged the Commission to ensure accountability and transparency in its budget, which is significant reform itself, with a multiplier effect on electoral reform.

Dukku also stressed the need for the Commission to put necessary measures in place towards the conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2018 and 2019.

“Process wise, the estimates in their entirety should represent a true picture of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.”