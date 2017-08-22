President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday promised that the South East geopolitical zone will get its dues just like other zones in the country.

The President gave the assurance through the Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, while receiving a coalition of South-East youths.

The group, led by Steve Anyata stormed the Aso Rock Villa gate to declare their support for President Buhari.

Adesina told the group that the President would do everything possible to keep the nation together.

Anyata thanked God for bringing the President back home safely from his medical vacation in London.