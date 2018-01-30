The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has advised Nigerians to emulate the late former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme’s true spirit of patriotism to fatherland.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ekwueme died on Nov. 19, 2017 at a London hospital after a brief illness.

In a statement issued in Enugu on Tuesday, the NANS National Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor, said that Nigerians need to imbibe the spirit of positivism about Nigeria’s unity the late political icon exhibited.

“The leadership of the apex students governing body joins the good people of Oko community, Ndi Anambra, South-East and Nigerians at large in bidding our nation’s former vice president and uncompromising leader, late Dr Alex Ekwueme, farewell.

“We, however, in the spirit of true patriotism implore our living leaders to emulate the positive qualities and outstanding leadership traits of the late former vice president,’’ Okereafor said.

The students also prayed that God would grant the Ekwueme family and entire country the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.