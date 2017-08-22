The Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), on Tuesday, said it had begun the biometric verification of its staff to uncover ghost workers.

The board’s spokesman, Mallam Wasilu Umar, made this disclosure in Dutse.

Umar said the exercise would cover staff at the SUBEB headquarters in Dutse, as well as in the Local Government Education Authorities (LEAs) across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

He quoted the chairman of the verification committee, Alhaji Hamza Aliyu, as saying this while addressing members of the committee at a meeting on the development.

- Advertisement -

Aliyu, according to the spokesperson, explains that the State Government embarks on the exercise to flush out ghost workers and to ascertain the genuine staff strength of the board.

“Reports reaching the board indicated that there are some staff, who are either working in other places or have absconded from service and are still collecting salaries,” the committee chairman said.

Aliyu, the spokesperson added, advised the committee members to demonstrate the fear of God in the conduct of the exercise and urged the staff of the board to cooperate with the committee to achieve the desired result.