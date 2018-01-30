National Leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, Princewill Obuka, has accused the Federal Government of supporting the action the Cameroonian Government against the people of Bakassi peninsula.

The Pro-Biafra activist also alleged that the Federal Government had been aiding the Cameroonian forces to abduct and arrest the people of Bakassi.

Obuka was recently released from Police detention after his arrest on January 16, 2018 alongside Linus Essien, Youth leader of the displaced people of Bakassi.

Obuka, on Monday, in Owerri, Imo State said capital said, “The group is worried that forces from Cameroon crossed into Nigeria and abducted members of Southern Cameroon in Bakassi early this January. It is unfortunate that Nigerian government is supporting the action of Cameroon government against the people of the region.

“On 16 January I was arrested by the police alongside Linus Essien, Youth leader of the displaced people of Bakassi and many others on the flimsy excuses that they are supporting the southern Cameroon separatists group”.

He also lamented the neglect of the hundreds of refugees from the ceded towns who are being harassed daily by Cameroon gendarmes over taxes.

Obuka said only an independent Biafra would end the suffering of the people and called on the people of former Eastern region to support the Biafra struggle.

Meanwhile, the BNYL leader has warned that the group would not tolerate the activities of the Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen in any part of the South east and South south.