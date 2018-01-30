Benin Monarch is taking action to ensure fair play, prevent arbitrary arrest and stop false charges against innocent citizens in rural areas over communal matters.

Oba Ewuare II of Benin has therefore planned to constitute a joint committee with the Police to handle some communal matters in Benin kingdom.

Ewuare disclosed told the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 5 Benin, Mr Rasheed Akintude, who visited his palace in Benin on Monday.

The monarch said that the committee would consist of top reputable palace chiefs and some officers of the police.

According him, the committee will also investigate and resolve matters relating to some civil issues in villages, hamlets and communities in Benin kingdom.

“Achieving peace in society, requires a collective responsibility of all,” the Oba said.

He advised the police to get detailed information from the palace on some traditional issues before taking actions.

He however urged the Federal Government to improve the welfare of officers and men of the force.

Ewuare added that police need adequate and improved welfare to perform optimally.

He assured the police of immense palace support to fight crimes in the zone.

The monarch offered prayers to ancestors for wisdom of officers and men of police force in their discharge of duties in the country.

Earlier, the AIG told the Oba that he was at the palace to seek his royal blessings and prayers to succeed in the zone.

Akintunde, who acknowledged the pivotal role of Ewuare in the state, noted that effective policing is only possible through the aid of traditional institutions.

He added that the police was battle ready to crack down on any hideout of criminals in the zone.