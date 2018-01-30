Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, who turned 52 years on Sunday.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the ex-President described Dickson as a crusader for equity and people’s rights.

A statement issued by Jonathan’s media adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, said that the former President also prayed for God to guide and bless the Governor’s efforts as he continues to work for the transformation of Bayelsa State.

The message read: “I wish to, most sincerely, congratulate you on the occasion of your 52nd birthday.

“You are a patriot and crusader for equity who has continued to champion the cause of our people, for which God has blessed you with His Grace.

“As you mark this special day, I join your family and other well wishers to rejoice with you and offer prayers for more glorious celebrations”.