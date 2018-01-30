Miyetti Allah, farmers and monarchs in Imo have agreed that owners of farms destroyed by herdsmen would be duly compensated.

The pact was signed yesterday at a joint meeting held at the Imo state Police command.

Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, presided over the meeting.

It was also agreed that if cattle were killed by farmers that there would be a compensation for the herders.

Reading out the resolutions, Ezike said, “We have agreed that our mechanism at the local government level comprise chairman of the constitution committee, the DPO, officer in charge of SSS, traditional rulers, representatives of the farmers and herders.

“That the committee should be strengthened in the twenty seven local government areas in the state so that they will be able to receive reports of incidents and try to solve those problems.

“That the police and other security agencies, should redouble their efforts in identifying these herders of unknown origin who operate especially around Okigwe area, find out whether they are coming in from Abia or Enugu.

“To ensure that criminal offences are committed that they dealt with according to the law.

“We also agreed that the issue of justice and fair play, will always come into being. The cattle is not a person. Cattle is an animal and it must always be an animal.

“In case cattle stays into farms and destroys farms the committees at the local level must ensure justice is done through appropriate competition.

“If farmers or any other person go to kill cattle, the committee should also look into it and ensure that justice is done, the moment justice is done to both wings there will be peace in the area.

“Ohaji/Egbema was mentioned to be a safe heaven for herders. Incidentally, the area has been carved out as a new area command.”

In his remarks, Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Audi Diko, apologized to farmers in the state over destruction of their farms by herdsmen.

In attendance were farmers, cattle owners, Eze Gorege Eke of Ubomiri Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, among other monarchs and stakeholders.