Miga Local Government Council of Jigawa has sponsored free eye surgery for 50 visually impaired persons in the area.

Alhaji Abdallahi Yakubu, the Information Officer in charge of the council, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Yakubu said the surgery was conducted on persons with trachoma and trichiasis on Jan. 25.

“The Miga Local Government Council has sponsored eye surgery on trachoma and trichiasis for 50 visually impaired persons consisting males and females.

“The beneficiaries are selected from nooks and crannies of the council,’’ Yakubu said.

He explained that the gesture was to assist the victims regain their lost sights.

The spokesman quoted the council’s Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, saying after the conduct of the exercise that plan was underway to select another set of visually impaired persons for similar gesture.

According to him, the chairman also advised the beneficiaries to comply with directives given by surgeons after the exercise to ensure speedy and proper healing.

Yakubu also quoted some of the beneficiaries, A’isha Galaucime and Firdausi Bala, commending the council for the kind gesture.