The Speaker of Ogun House of Assembly, Mr Suraj Adekunbi, says there is no division along party lines among the lawmakers.

Adekunbi, who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday, maintained that the unity prevalent among the lawmakers remained intact, adding that there was no rancour that would warrant division.

He said that unity of purpose had been the key factor responsible for the development recorded in the state , adding that all the lawmakers were genuinely concerned about the progress of the state.

“There are no issues among the 26 members in the assembly and we are united.

“We are concerned about the development and progress of the state, so I don’t know where people get this formula 13/13 division from, ” he said.

He pointed out that the legislative arm through the cooperation among members was able to record successes in enacting many people – oriented laws.

The laws, he said, had brought about the development and progress recorded across the state since the inception of the current administration.

Adekunbi gave an assurance that the legislative arm would continue to work in synergy with other arms of government to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

He enjoined the people of the state to continue to support the government in its rebuilding mission.