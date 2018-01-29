Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that following the killing of Don Waney’s younger brother, Oluchi Igwedibi, also known as Obataosu, the manhunt for others declared wanted by the State Security Council will continue.

Wike assured the people of the state that 32 cultists declared wanted would be arrested and brought to justice.

He added that his administration would continue to work for the rapid improvement of security in the state.

The governor also charged Christians to participate actively in the electoral process to determine leaders of the country.

Speaking during the crusade of the Niger Delta Province of the Anglican Church on Sunday night at the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, he said that criminals operating in the state would no longer have any hiding place.

Wike explained that the death of Oluchi Igwedibia alias Obataosu after a gun duel in Auchi, Edo State, should send a message that measures had have been put in place to track down kidnappers and cultists.

The governor appealed to the church to ensure it created awareness for members to be committed to the enthronement of credible leadership.

Wike noted that the church should not stand aloof and allow criminally-minded people take over the reins of leadership.

In his remarks, guest preacher, Rev. Uma Ukpai, urged Rivers people to pray for Wike on a daily basis.

Also, Anglican Archbishop of the Niger Delta Province, Most Reverend Ignatius Kattey, lauded the governor for his commitment to the growth of Christianity in Rivers State.