The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has reiterated the commitment of Nigeria Police Force to ensure security of lives and properties of the citizens.

Idris spoke at the opening of a three-day training programme for 81 senior police officers on National Counter-Terrorism Incident Site Commanders Management of the Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto, on Monday.

He said the police were resolute on their mandate to police the country based on international core values that would ensure proactive policing.

“We will ensure that the country is secure for all innocent and law-abiding citizens,” he said.

The IGP was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 10, Mr Yakubu Usman.

Idris said participants included 79 conventional and mobile police officers drawn from the zone and one each from para-military agencies – Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services and Fire Service.

He urged the participants to avail themselves of the opportunity, and add value to their capacity and competence in their operations.

He said “the training is primarily to equip you with the needed capacity to adequately and rapidly respond to incidents, especially on terrorism.

“I, therefore, urge you to listen attentively, ask questions and teach others not here so they can learn from the knowledge you acquired,’’ he said.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mr Murtala Mani, said the programme was timely, coming when the country was facing security challenges.

Mani said, “we are more concerned about the security of Nigerians that is why the police are encouraging all necessary measures to synergise with relevant agencies.

“Basically, we are faced with more of lesser crimes which is what we will focus on and to build a template for proactive operations all over the country.”