The National Commission for Colleges of Education has commenced the review of Nigeria Certificate in Education minimum standard to produce basic education teachers that will meet the needs of the Nigerian child.

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education, Prof. Bappah Aliyu-Muhammadu, made this known on Monday at the flagging off ceremony of the review of 2012 edition of the NCE Minimum Standard Review workshop at College of Education, Akwanga, Nasarawa state

Aliyu–Muhammadu said that the review was consistent with the objectives of Education for Change, the road-map of the federal government, and the mandate of the NCCE.

He added that the commission was established to monitor and ensure quality of courses offered by colleges of education in order to produce qualitative teachers for the overall development of the nation.

“In 2012, the Commission published the NCE minimum standards in line with the Basic Education Programme. This was in response to the demand for teacher training at the Colleges of Education in Nigeria to have more direct relevance to that level of the nation’s education system.

“The review was influenced by factors such as the observed gaps between prescribed curriculum content and good curriculum practice to improve on educational standard,” he said.

He said the workshop would acquaint participants with the rationale for a second look at the curriculum and strengthen what was already being done to respond to the public outcry about the poor quality of NCE teachers.

Aliyu Muhammadu charged the participants to examine the necessary changes that must be made in technical, vocational education and training of teachers.

“My charge is that you should examine the necessary changes that must be made in Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the NCE minimum standards that shall engender the growth and development of the nation,” he said.

The two-day programme brought together provosts and lecturers and other stakeholders from all federal, states and private colleges of education in the country.