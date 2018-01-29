Nasarawa State Government on Monday says over eighty percent of its teachers in the state are incompetent to teach in public schools in the state.

Governor Tanko Al-Makura made the statement at the opening ceremony of two days curriculum review for Colleges of Education, at the College of Education, Akwanga in Akwanga local government of the state.

Al-Makura, who was represented by the state commissioner for education, Mr. Ahmed Tijjani-Aliyu, lamented over the rot in the educational sector across the country.

The state governor, however, said his administration has no plans to sack the incompetent teachers, insisting “We will train and retrain them to meet up with the required standard.”

The governor, however, urged colleges of education in the country to intensify more efforts in the training of teachers.

He applauded TETFUND, for its immense contributions to tertiary institutions the states of federation including the federal capital territory.

He disclosed that President Muhammad Buhari, will be in the state next week Tuesday, to commission some projects, particularly a special school for the disabled persons in the state.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Colleges of Education, Prof Bappah Mohammed, said that the aim of the workshop was to review the NCE curriculum for Colleges of Education, in the country.

Prof Bappah, who said the review is every five years added that: “It is hoped that the review will afford the commission the opportunity to keep faith with its cycle of reviewing the NCE Minimum Standards every Five years as practiced and followed by our predecessors.”