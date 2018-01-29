The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust haze conditions with visibility range of one to three kilometres and over the Central States of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 37 and 11 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted that the central states would experience localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m throughout the forecast period.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience hazy conditions over the coastal cities during the forecast period with chances of early morning mist/fog conditions.

It also predicted that day and night temperatures over the south were expected to be in the range of 30 to 37 and 16 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience thick dust haze conditions over most places in the region during the forecast period.

The Northern cities were also predicted to experience day and night temperatures in the range of 25 to 32 and 10 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Fresh dust has been raised over the source region in the Republic of Chad, with dust already in suspension; thick dust haze conditions are expected over most parts of the northern cities.

“Dust haze conditions are anticipated over the central states and the inland cities with visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000 meters.

“The coastal cities are expected to be in hazy conditions with chances of early morning mist/fog conditions within the next 24 hours,’’ NiMet predicted.