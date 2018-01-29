The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has trained 300 youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in welding and fabrication, plumbing, tailoring and fashion design and pipe fitting in another phase of National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Monday in Abuja, the Director General of ITF, Joseph Ari stated that the training “is in line with our mandate, and as our contribution to the Federal Government’s policy for job creation and poverty reduction, by equipping as many youths as possible with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.”

“Today’s event marks a watershed in our implementation of the NISDP as we have taken a step further from merely training and equipping youths with knowledge and technical skills, to also providing them with start-up packs to enable them set-up their businesses and hit the ground running.”

Ari stated further that, “this decision to provide the packs was informed by our tracking and monitoring of trainees of earlier phases, which revealed that where they were supported with start-up packs, 90% of our trainees went on to be successful entrepreneurs or even employers of labour.”

He said, “the start-up packs that are being distributed today should be viewed as our practical example and message to our stakeholders especially State Governors and another member of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) that training without corresponding support will not lead to expected outcomes.”

Ari cautioned the beneficiaries that, “the start-up packs are of high standard and therefore cost ITF several million of naira to procure. Do not contemplate selling any of the items presented to you,” He charged them.

The DG solicited for the co-operation and assistance of stakeholders for the objectives of NISDP to fully be realised. “Our doors are therefore wide open for collaboration in any aspect of human capacity development and vocational education and training,” he stated.

Receiving the start-up packs on behalf of the trainees, the Minister for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Bello said: ” we in the FCT are very happy with the ITF for giving jobs to youths in the territory.”

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items given to them. ” Don’t think of selling the items given to you in order to make quick money, put your training to use and eventually you will make money” he cautioned them.

One of the beneficiaries, Yahaya Taofiq who is trained in welding and fabrication told our reporter that the training was intense and he has benefited enormously from the programme.