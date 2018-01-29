In a bid to curtail the rate of unemployment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the country in general, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is collaborating with Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to inculcate necessary entrepreneurial and vocational skills in FCT youths.

Speaking when he received the director general and chief executive officer of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, in his office, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, noted that such partnership would reduce unemployment in the territory.

According to him, “We are ready to partner with Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to reduce unemployment in the territory, by ensuring that our youths acquire the necessary skills that would make them self-employed and employers of labour.”

Represented by the permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, the minister noted that the skill acquisition programmes are very important now that there is so much influx of people from every part of the country into the territory.

Bello lauded the enormous contributions of ITF in repositioning the nation’s economy on the path of sustainable growth and development, noting that ITF is one of the foremost institutions that has helped Nigeria economy tremendously.

Earlier, in his remarks, Ari had explained that given the position of FCT as the gateway of Nigeria, the agency believed that partnership with FCT Administration, particularly in the area of skill acquisition would assist immensely to achieve the dream of President Muhammad Buhari of empowering young people with requisite skills.

“We are here to synergize with FCT Administration being the gateway of Nigeria to achieve the dream of President Muhammadu Buhari which is hinged on empowering people with skills in different areas.”