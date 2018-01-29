The FADAMA III Additional Financing (AFII) programme has started training farmers in Kogi on how to use simple farming technology to boost agriculture.

Ms Josephine Unekwu, FADAMA III Communication Officer in Kogi, made this known via a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said that the FADAMA III AF II programme would strive to improve the farmers’ productivity by teaching them simple farming technology and assisting them to adopt it.

“It is necessary to build the capacity of farmers before the end of 2019; it is also necessary to encourage the farmers to build a healthy relationship with Fulani herdsmen.

“The project will ensure that the FADAMA Federated Community Associations are formed, and they will be used to sustain all our investments,’’ she said.

The statement also quoted Mr Ashiru Asiwaju, Kogi Commissioner for Finance, as saying that “the project is in line with the agricultural blueprint of the state“.

Asiwaju also said that farmers in the state had testified how the FADAMA project had positively impacted on their livelihood.

He said that the farmers were particularly impressed by the high-yield capacity of the improved cassava seed provided for them under the project.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kogi is one of six core states benefiting from the FADAMA III AF II programme, which involves the development of cassava and rice value chains.