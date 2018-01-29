The Plateau State Chapter of Youth Council of Nigeria has accused the APC Administration under President Muhammadu Buhari for its failure to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens of the State.

The Youth Council in a strong Press Statement signed by it State Chairman Dr. Fabong Jemchang Yildam and made available to Journalist in Jos yesterday, after another fresh attack on Sunday night in Bassa LGC killings two persons said the carnage has continued unchecked and the impunity is so palpable like never before.

“The events of these days pasts on the Plateau particularly in Irigwe land, Bassa LGC, Bokkos and Riyom LGC is yet again another demonstration of the failure of government in its primary responsibility of securing lives and properties”

“This carnage has continued unchecked and the impunity is so palpable like never before. This further reinforces our belief that our people had been marked for annihilation”.

Dr. Yildam said its a known fact that the farmer/herder conflict represents an existential threat to Plateau State, but yet there is no immediately Federal Government policy to curb impending doom.

They also made their position known against the creation of Cattle Colony and Grazing Reserve in the state

“It is in this light that we wish to call on all well-meaning Plateau people especially our youths to ignore all unfounded rumours and falsehood being peddled to the effect that areas of the state have been earmarked for the creation of cattle colonies, as they are not true”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Plateau State Youth Council is strongly opposed to the creation of grazing reserves, grazing routes and cattle colonies in any part of Plateau state. We are, however, in support of multilevel dialogues with wide-ranging critical stakeholders with a view to evolving a robust homegrown ranching policy that will serve as a panacea for the ultimate prohibition of open cattle grazing in the state”.