All categories of the workers in the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State will receive full salaries this month, while the LGs will share N666,128,304.58.

Similarly, the State Universal Education Board teachers got N1,097,945,898.68 billion from the January allocation.

The ALGON Chairman, who is also the Chairman of Oyun LG, Comrade Joshua Omokanye Jalala, revealed this while addressing newsmen on Friday after the state monthly Joint Accounts Allocation Committee meeting held at the Ministry of Finance Conference Hall, Ilorin.

Jalala explained that the committee also agreed to share additional inflows from the Federation Account such as Forex Equalisation Fund of N110,740,101.20 and N8,020,350.10 Excess Bank Charges.

According to him, the committee agreed to prioritise local government staff, traditional chiefs salaries and pensions, saying that all categories of LGs workers, SUBEB and pensioners would receive full salaries this month.

He said Local Government and Local Government Education Authority pensioners would receive full pensions this month as the amount stood at N421,630,420.59, revealing that 10 per cent Internally Generated Revenue from the state government of N47,696,391.06 and Value Added Tax of N445,600,130.22 were also shared.

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria boss explained that the statutory allocation for the month of January stood at N1,975,209,334.17 as against N1,949,343,244.85 in the previous month.

The Chairman explained that the fund was appropriated in line with law guiding the local government account, which included Teachers salary, N1,097,945,898.68; and LG and LGEA pension, N421,630,420.59.

Jalala revealed that the sum of N280,045,355 was deducted at source as repayment for the loan the councils obtained in the past.

He explained that the distribution of the allocations among the Local Government Councils in the state was done in accordance with section 4(2) of the state Joint Local Government Account Law (Cap 80) as amended by Law 15 of 2001.