The Niger Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted 163 contraband worth more than N200 million in 2017.

The Area Comptroller, Mr Benjamin Binga, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

The Area command controls operations of NCS in Niger, Kogi and Kwara states.

Binga said that some of the items seized included used vehicles, used tyres, rice, furniture and second hand clothes, among others.

Binga warned smugglers and others aiding and abetting them to desist from any form of smuggling as NCS personnel had been deployed on illegal routes to arrest and prosecute smugglers.

He said that the command would go extra miles to check activities of smugglers within the area of its operation.

Binga expressed optimism that the security measures in place would curtail smuggling in the area.

He said solicited for support of stakeholders, traditional and religion leaders to mobilise their followers to assist field officers with information on movements of smugglers.