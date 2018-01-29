Mr Segun Oloketuyi, the Managing Director (MD), Wema Bank PLC, has advised Nigerians to embrace and appreciate works of art by investing in them.

Oloketuyi gave the advice at the inauguration of De Arts Place Arts Gallery at Lekki, Lagos State.

He said any investment in art works was worth it as it would serve as a means of investment and savings since art works always appreciate in market value over time.

He said that good art pieces could be purchased and kept and would appreciate like gold over time.

It could be sold at an appreciable price years after purchase, Oloketuyi said.

The bank boss advised Nigerians to see the essence of arts beyond the decorative effects it renders, as the developed countries engaged in arts and used it as a means of investment and savings.

“Nigerians should begin to see arts as a means of savings and investment because a good piece of art work appreciates overtime, this is what is obtainable in the developed countries.

“A good piece of arts holds great value, especially when those works are beautifully done by renowned artists,’’ he said.

Also, Mr Shola Olamakinde, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the gallery said that some of the art works exhibited at the gallery were sculptural pieces, paintings and drawings from renowned artists.

Others were from up-and coming ones and arts students from both the Yaba College of Technology and Lagos State Polytechnic.

“I started this business over two decades ago with goodwill and uncompromising integrity.

“Our major objective is to help ensure that artists find satisfaction in their noble profession through constant patronage and sponsorship of exhibitions while we create an enabling environment for emerging artists.

“This is the reason we have works of student artists on display side by side those of renowned and the up-and-coming ones.

He advised Nigerians to buy art works for savings and investment purposes saying their market value would have appreciated with time.

NAN reports that over 500 paintings, sculptural works and drawings were exhibited from over 20 artists.