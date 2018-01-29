The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 gubernatorial hopeful in Gombe State, Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka.

Tinka, believed to be a close associate of Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo is considered to be among the top notchers vying for the governorship ticket under the platform of the PDP.

Top EFCC sources disclosed that he was taken into custody last week Wednesday in furtherance of investigation over his alleged involvement in the 2015 campaign funds scandals.

Bala Tinka, who is the Managing Director of Tinka Point, a construction firm was said to be in the custody of EFCC for over 24 hours.

EFCC sources disclosed that this was the second time Tinka was being detained by the anti-graft agency at the Gombe zonal office over his alleged involvement in the sharing of campaigns funds deployed to procure victory for the then ruling party during the 2015 general election.

It would be recalled that the newly appointed Head of Operations for the zone, Johnson Babalola recently informed Journalists that operatives of the agency have make more discoveries while investigating the fraud relating to the 2015 PDP Presidential campaign funding.