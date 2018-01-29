Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Sunday said he stands by his earlier claim that over 12 million farmers in the country are now gainfully employed across the country through the various initiatives embarked upon by the Muhammadu Buhari administration especially in rice production.

The minister in an earlier interview had claimed that the administration had created jobs for over 12 million farmers in the agric sector alone but many Nigerians countered his claims accusing him of cooking up the figures as the jobs are not visible for people to see.

Speaking in a chat through Segun Adeyemi, his Special Adviser on Media, the minister said the figures he reeled out were verifiable as they are supplied by the office of the Minister of Agriculture.

According to him, six million farmers were already on ground when the Buhari administration came into office in May 2015. Three years later, the administration through the Anchors Borrowers Programme has added another 6.3 million farmers to the list, bringing the total figure to 12.3 million.

“Those accusing the minister of telling lies about 12 million jobs in the agric sector are misquoting him. It is because they didn’t understand what the minister is saying. When we came in, there were six million farmers for rice. By now, we have grown that number to 12.3 million.

“So, it means we have created new 6.3 million farmers for rice. That is because of the Anchors Borrowers Programme. So, right now, there are 12.3 million farmers in the country.

“Out of this number, 6.3 million are new ones while six million were already on ground when this administration came in 2015. This figure is verifiable from the office of the Minister of Agric,” he said.