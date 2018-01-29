A non-governmental organisation under the aegis of Novel Association for Youth Advocacy (NAYA) has advocated for zero tolerance to female genital mutilation, beginning with the youths.

The senior facilitator of the NGO, Mrs. Rosemary Adejoh-Adaji explained that the advocacy campaign was aimed at raising a new

generation of champions that would help disseminate information about the harmful effects of the practice at the grassroots.

Rosemary added that the school-based end FGM campaign has established clubs in schools to train and equip about 100 champions on the dangers of FGM, with emphasis in violation of human rights.

Another facilitator, Miss Lilian Igri noted the female genital mutilation persists due to socio-cultural influences and inability of government to enact laws to punish perpetrators.

Lilian stated that over 92 million people are currently living with consequences of female genital mutilation, which includes difficulties of giving birth, passing urine, painful intercourse, frigidity, feeling of low esteem and others.

NAYA stated that FGM is rooted in culture, which means it is necessary to promote awareness of the problem on health and psychosocial consequences of the practice.

The vice principal (administration) Government Secondary School, Kure, Ahmed Husseini lauded the organisation for the advocacy, noting that FGM has no positive benefits to the people and should be condemned.

He charged the students to take advantage of the opportunity and eliminate FGM in their various communities. One of the benefiting students, Onifade Victor Morenikeji said he was not aware of the harmful effects of FGM, but with the information that

he has gained, he is happy to preach against it and save other innocent children.

The organisation has trained over 100 youths in various secondary schools in Kuje to be the vanguard against female genital mutilation.