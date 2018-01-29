The President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mr. Bankole Bernard, has said the agency has put in place measures to launch war against quacks and touts whose stock in trade is becoming more dubious by the day in the country.

Bernard who disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos said the agency will soon have the NANTA Act which would give legislative backing to the body.

According to him, this move would help to prevent non professionals and touts from masquerading as travel agents, adding that the association has decided to introduce identity card with electronic chips that would be used to separate the real practitioners from interlopers who are largely responsible for many frauds recorded in the sub-sector.

Dwelling on NANTA act, he said,” To have this legislative backing is the ultimate dream of the founding fathers of this association and a responsibility of which my leadership must deliver if God permits. The trade line cannot survive on long term if we fail to mainstream the entry and exit regime which must capture sanitizing processes and mechanisms as is done globally.”

He added that, “We, at NANTA, will be most delighted to see the ID Scheme come to reality when it’s launched in March for NANTA approved and NCAA (the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority) endorsed operators only. This would not only change the perception of the general public, but give a sense of belonging to the practitioners within the industry and be seen as true professionals that we are, which will automatically eliminate fraudsters.

“The immediate and future gains of this scheme are numerous and in due course, we shall unveil this strategic security product that will question and check the prowling of our business lines by fake and fly-by-night operators. Let me state earnestly that with this card, which has the backing of government aviation regulatory agencies, the days of spoilers in our midst are over.”