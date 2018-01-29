Sen. Mustafa Bukar (APC-Katsina North) has commenced the distribution of 120 water pumping machines across his constituency to promote irrigation farming.

Malam Safiyanu Daifa, the media secretary to the lawmaker made this known in Daura on Monday while distributing the machines to beneficiaries across the zone.

He said the senator spent N18 million to construct 120 tube wells as well as provide the water pumping machines to ease the difficulties faced by irrigation farmers in the area.

The Katsina north senatorial district is comprised of Daura, Sandamu, Baure, Maiadua, Zango, Dutsi, Mashi, Mani, Ingawa, Bindawa, Kankiya and Kusada councils.

Daifa added that the farmers got both the tube wells and the machines free of charge.

He said 10 tube wells were drilled in each of the 12 Local Government Areas, adding that ‘’each of the tube well costs us N150,000 together with its accessories’’.

Daifa said the lawmaker would also concentrate on the provision of improved seedlings and insecticides to the farmers.

He reiterated Bukar’s determination to empower the people of the area through agriculture, skills acquisition, education and other entrepreneur ventures.

Malam Sani Daura-Zimbo who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, lauded the efforts of the lawmaker, stressing that they would use the equipment judiciously.

‘’We are pleased to associate with Senator Bukar because of his concern for the people of his constituency. Bukar contributes to legislative debates because he comes back to listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the people,’’ he said.

NAN reports that last week the senator began the training of 1,000 unemployed youths on vocational skills across the senatorial district.